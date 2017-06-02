10+ VENUES.

10+ TRACKS.

70+ SPEAKERS.

WORKSHOPS. KEYNOTES. PANELS. DINNERS. PARTIES. SPACE / IMPACT / CYBER / SOCIAL ENTERPRISE / ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE / CREATIVE INDUSTRIES / AGTECH / BLOCKCHAIN.

WHERE HUMANS AND MACHINES CREATE TOMORROW, TODAY.

A CONVERGENCE OF HUMANS, IMPACT & TECHNOLOGY. DELVING DEEP INTO THE EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AND HUMANS SET TO REDEFINE OUR FUTURE.

RESPECTING & CELEBRATING HUMANITY, FIRST.

A GATHERING OF 1000+ MAKERS, DOERS & ENTREPRENEURS OF AUSTRALIA AND BEYOND. FOSTERING NETWORKS, SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE. MOVING THROUGH THE EXPONENTIAL ERA, TOGETHER.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's SouthStart festival to connect, learn and share our work and mission at Humanitix. Exploring how we as a society navigate this next era of rapid technological growth to benefit the planet and its inhabitants will be the legacy of our generation.”

Adam McCurdie Co-Founder at Humanitix.

"We're delighted to be partnering with _southstart to integrate Pledge 1% into the festival and we're thrilled Southstart itself has joined the Pledge 1% movement."

Mark Reading Head of the Atlassian Foundation

LEARN FROM INCREDIBLE HUMANS

Steve Baxter

CEO at Transition Level Investments
Brad Feld

Co-Founder at Techstars / MD at Founder Group

CEO & Head Designer at Canaria Technologies

CEO / Founder at OzHarvest

Partner at Main Sequence Ventures
Peta Ellis

Co-founder at TribeGlobal/ Ex-CEO at River City Labs

Head of Australian Space Agency

Designer at Google
Dr Christyl Johnson

Deputy Director / NASA - Goddard Space Center

Head of Foundation at Atlassian
GET OFFLINE. BE HUMAN.

JOIN US IN BEAUTIFUL SA. DEEP TECH. AMAZING LIFESTYLE. OUTSTANDING FOOD. WORLD CLASS WINE. MEET YOUR CO-CONSPIRATORS, LEARN INCREDIBLE THINGS AND RECHARGE YOUR BATTERIES (IN THE HOME OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST).

"I was able to make valuable connections and new friends. As first-timer to Adelaide, I know now why I want to return"

Julie Trell Head of global at muru-d

"Loved spending time at South Start. Discussed some huge ideas and met many great Australian founders all in the one place. The level of ambition was stratospheric and the energy in the community palpable. We'll be back for sure."

John Henderson Partner at Airtree Ventures

“SouthStart was an amazing week. It feels sad to leave. For the first time in more than a decade I feel proud of my country”

Lewis Horne CEO / CTO at Uniti Electric Car

"“The setting was world class. You could feel this energy in the room.”"

Andre Eikmeier CEO / Founder at Good Human

“Wine, tech and talent. SouthStart is now firmly the leading technology gathering in Australia.”

Antony Ceravolo Founder / CEO at Sine

“SouthStart is not a conference for Adelaide. It is a celebration of Australian talent and success stories and a mandate to open the conversation for change.”

Michelle Perugini CEO / Co-Founder at Life Whisperer

"SouthStart was smart: delivering surprise, synergy, and spunk with a world-class speaker line, SA hospitality and engaging a savvy, hungry audience"

Sarah Jane Pell Artist Astronaut

“All the team at SouthStart did an amazing job of making me feel welcome in their city, and the event itself was one of the most organised I've had the privilege of being involved in.”

Cameron Adams CPO / Co-Founder at Canva

2018 FAM

Meet some of the amazing humans who made _southstart awesome last year.

Cameron Adams

Co-Founder - CPO / Canva
Katrina Donaghy

Co-Founder - Co-CEO / Civic Ledger
John Henderson

Partner / AirTree Ventures
Sarah Jane Pell

Artist Astronaut; Adjunct Associate Professor (Research) / Monash University
Greg Cross

Chief Business Officer / Soul Machines
Samantha Wong

Partner / Blackbird Ventures
Pam Melroy

Director of Space Technology and Policy / Nova Systems
Jay Samit

Serial Disruptor & Bestselling Author / Jaysamit.com
Michael J Biercuk

Founder - CEO / Q-CTRL
Tobi Pearce

Founder - CEO / Sweat

FOOD. WINE. GOOD TIMES.

Last Year? Yeah, it was goooOOod...

JOIN US AT _SOUTHSTART AND #FUTUREPROOFYOURSELF.

