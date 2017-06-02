"I was able to make valuable connections and new friends. As first-timer to Adelaide, I know now why I want to return"
Julie Trell
Head of global at muru-d
"Loved spending time at South Start. Discussed some huge ideas and met many great Australian founders all in the one place. The level of ambition was stratospheric and the energy in the community palpable. We'll be back for sure."
John Henderson
Partner at Airtree Ventures
“SouthStart was an amazing week. It feels sad to leave. For the first time in more than a decade I feel proud of my country”
Lewis Horne
CEO / CTO at Uniti Electric Car
"“The setting was world class. You could feel this energy in the room.”"
Andre Eikmeier
CEO / Founder at Good Human
“Wine, tech and talent. SouthStart is now firmly the leading technology gathering in Australia.”
Antony Ceravolo
Founder / CEO at Sine
“SouthStart is not a conference for Adelaide. It is a celebration of Australian talent and success stories and a mandate to open the conversation for change.”
Michelle Perugini
CEO / Co-Founder at Life Whisperer
"SouthStart was smart: delivering surprise, synergy, and spunk with a world-class speaker line, SA hospitality and engaging a savvy, hungry audience"
Sarah Jane Pell
Artist Astronaut
“All the team at SouthStart did an amazing job of making me feel welcome in their city, and the event itself was one of the most organised I've had the privilege of being involved in.”
Cameron Adams
CPO / Co-Founder at Canva